Paytm Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹955.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹955.05. The stock reached a high of ₹968 and a low of ₹943.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹60,908.28 crore, Paytm's shares have seen significant volatility, reflecting a 52-week high of ₹1007 and a low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 199,373 shares.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|968.17
|Support 1
|943.67
|Resistance 2
|980.33
|Support 2
|931.33
|Resistance 3
|992.67
|Support 3
|919.17
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 26.73% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 199 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹968 & ₹943.75 yesterday to end at ₹955.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend