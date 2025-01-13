Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -5.24 %. The stock closed at 893.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 847.05 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 893.7 and closed slightly higher at 893.9. The day's highest price matched the opening at 893.7, while the lowest point dropped to 836.1. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 53,934.44 crore. Over the past year, Paytm has seen a 52-week high of 1,063 and a low of 310, with a trading volume of 432,373 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1882.73Support 1825.13
Resistance 2917.12Support 2801.92
Resistance 3940.33Support 3767.53
13 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 727.0, 14.17% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1111
    Hold6666
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2223
13 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7684 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 432 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹893.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 893.7 & 836.1 yesterday to end at 847.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

