Paytm Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹893.7 and closed slightly higher at ₹893.9. The day's highest price matched the opening at ₹893.7, while the lowest point dropped to ₹836.1. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹53,934.44 crore. Over the past year, Paytm has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310, with a trading volume of 432,373 shares on the BSE.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|882.73
|Support 1
|825.13
|Resistance 2
|917.12
|Support 2
|801.92
|Resistance 3
|940.33
|Support 3
|767.53
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹727.0, 14.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 432 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹893.7 & ₹836.1 yesterday to end at ₹847.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.