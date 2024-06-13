Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 5.82 %. The stock closed at 380.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.65 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at 382 and closed at 380.5. The stock reached a high of 418 and a low of 376.85. Paytm's market capitalization stood at 25,608.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3, while the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume for the day was 695,265 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7046 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 695 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹380.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 418 & 376.85 yesterday to end at 380.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

