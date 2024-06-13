Paytm Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹382 and closed at ₹380.5. The stock reached a high of ₹418 and a low of ₹376.85. Paytm's market capitalization stood at ₹25,608.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3, while the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 695,265 shares traded.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 695 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹418 & ₹376.85 yesterday to end at ₹380.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.