Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets as trading turns negative

Paytm stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 389.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370.4 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock closed at ₹389.85 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹386.05. The high for the day was ₹391, and the low was ₹370.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹23,535.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹998.3 and ₹318.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 568,523 shares traded.
13 Mar 2024, 09:30:05 AM IST
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-11.67%
3 Months
-43.43%
6 Months
-57.27%
YTD
-41.87%
1 Year
-36.39%
13 Mar 2024, 09:03:35 AM IST
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹370.4, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹389.85
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is at ₹370.4 with a percent change of -4.99 and a net change of -19.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
13 Mar 2024, 08:02:54 AM IST
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹389.85 on last trading day
On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 568,523 shares with a closing price of ₹389.85.
