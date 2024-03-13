Active Stocks
Wed Mar 13 2024 09:24:02
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.85 5.34%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.00 -0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,468.30 0.58%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,014.75 -0.18%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 278.90 -2.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets as trading turns negative
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets as trading turns negative

1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 389.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370.4 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price TodayPremium
Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock closed at 389.85 on the last trading day, with an open price of 386.05. The high for the day was 391, and the low was 370.4. The market capitalization stands at 23,535.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 998.3 and 318.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 568,523 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:30:05 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.67%
3 Months-43.43%
6 Months-57.27%
YTD-41.87%
1 Year-36.39%
13 Mar 2024, 09:03:35 AM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹370.4, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹389.85

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is at 370.4 with a percent change of -4.99 and a net change of -19.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

13 Mar 2024, 08:02:54 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹389.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 568,523 shares with a closing price of 389.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie