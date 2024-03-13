Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets as trading turns negative

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock closed at ₹389.85 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹386.05. The high for the day was ₹391, and the low was ₹370.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹23,535.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹998.3 and ₹318.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 568,523 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.67%
|3 Months
|-43.43%
|6 Months
|-57.27%
|YTD
|-41.87%
|1 Year
|-36.39%
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is at ₹370.4 with a percent change of -4.99 and a net change of -19.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 568,523 shares with a closing price of ₹389.85.
