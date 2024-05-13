Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at ₹340 and closed at ₹333.3 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹349.95, and the low was ₹335.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,249.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3, while the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 1,017,082 shares traded.
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹336.65, down -3.8% from yesterday's ₹349.95
The current market price of Paytm has broken the first support of ₹339.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹330.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹330.25 then there can be further negative price movement.
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
The Paytm share price has decreased by 1.77% and is currently trading at ₹343.75. Over the past year, Paytm shares have plummeted by 49.99% to ₹343.75, while during the same period, Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.47%
|3 Months
|-17.95%
|6 Months
|-60.9%
|YTD
|-44.98%
|1 Year
|-49.99%
Paytm share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|354.5
|Support 1
|339.95
|Resistance 2
|359.35
|Support 2
|330.25
|Resistance 3
|369.05
|Support 3
|325.4
Paytm share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 58.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Paytm share price Today : Paytm volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3258 k
The trading volume yesterday was 105.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 1017 k.
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹333.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹349.95 & ₹335.95 yesterday to end at ₹333.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
