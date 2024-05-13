Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plummets in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -3.8 %. The stock closed at 349.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 336.65 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price TodayPremium
Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at 340 and closed at 333.3 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 349.95, and the low was 335.95. The market capitalization stood at 22,249.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3, while the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume for the day was 1,017,082 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:36:30 AM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹336.65, down -3.8% from yesterday's ₹349.95

The current market price of Paytm has broken the first support of 339.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 330.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of 330.25 then there can be further negative price movement.

13 May 2024, 09:19:25 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

The Paytm share price has decreased by 1.77% and is currently trading at 343.75. Over the past year, Paytm shares have plummeted by 49.99% to 343.75, while during the same period, Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.47%
3 Months-17.95%
6 Months-60.9%
YTD-44.98%
1 Year-49.99%
13 May 2024, 08:53:12 AM IST

Paytm share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1354.5Support 1339.95
Resistance 2359.35Support 2330.25
Resistance 3369.05Support 3325.4
13 May 2024, 08:37:12 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 58.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell3331
    Strong Sell3334
13 May 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

Paytm share price Today : Paytm volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3258 k

The trading volume yesterday was 105.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 1017 k.

13 May 2024, 08:00:13 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹333.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 349.95 & 335.95 yesterday to end at 333.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
