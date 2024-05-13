Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at ₹340 and closed at ₹333.3 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹349.95, and the low was ₹335.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,249.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3, while the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 1,017,082 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current market price of Paytm has broken the first support of ₹339.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹330.25. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹330.25 then there can be further negative price movement.
The Paytm share price has decreased by 1.77% and is currently trading at ₹343.75. Over the past year, Paytm shares have plummeted by 49.99% to ₹343.75, while during the same period, Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.47%
|3 Months
|-17.95%
|6 Months
|-60.9%
|YTD
|-44.98%
|1 Year
|-49.99%
The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|354.5
|Support 1
|339.95
|Resistance 2
|359.35
|Support 2
|330.25
|Resistance 3
|369.05
|Support 3
|325.4
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 58.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 105.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 1017 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹349.95 & ₹335.95 yesterday to end at ₹333.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!