Paytm Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹514.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹514.55. The stock hit a high of ₹524.2 and a low of ₹503.9, with a market capitalization of ₹32,185.92 crore. The 52-week high stands at ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 265,337 shares.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹524.2 & ₹503.9 yesterday to end at ₹505.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.