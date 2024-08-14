Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 514.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 505.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 514.6 and closed slightly lower at 514.55. The stock hit a high of 524.2 and a low of 503.9, with a market capitalization of 32,185.92 crore. The 52-week high stands at 998.3, while the 52-week low is 310. The BSE volume for the day was 265,337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6297 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹514.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 524.2 & 503.9 yesterday to end at 505.85. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.