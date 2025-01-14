Paytm Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹829.95 and closed at ₹847.05, experiencing a high of ₹831.30 and a low of ₹785.10. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹54,043.5 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Paytm has reached a high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 393,867 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 393 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹831.3 & ₹785.1 yesterday to end at ₹789.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.