Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -6.79 %. The stock closed at 847.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 789.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 829.95 and closed at 847.05, experiencing a high of 831.30 and a low of 785.10. The company's market capitalization stood at 54,043.5 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Paytm has reached a high of 1,063 and a low of 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 393,867 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7897 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 393 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹847.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 831.3 & 785.1 yesterday to end at 789.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.