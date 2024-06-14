Paytm Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹407.95 and closed at ₹402.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹438.95, while the lowest was ₹405.3. The market capitalization of Paytm stood at 27,252.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹310. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume for Paytm was 2,231,652 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|440.95
|Support 1
|407.5
|Resistance 2
|456.7
|Support 2
|389.8
|Resistance 3
|474.4
|Support 3
|374.05
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 29.52% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 129.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹438.95 & ₹405.3 yesterday to end at ₹402.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.