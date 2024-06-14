Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 6.42 %. The stock closed at 402.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 428.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 407.95 and closed at 402.65. The highest price reached during the day was 438.95, while the lowest was 405.3. The market capitalization of Paytm stood at 27,252.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 310. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the trading volume for Paytm was 2,231,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1440.95Support 1407.5
Resistance 2456.7Support 2389.8
Resistance 3474.4Support 3374.05
14 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 29.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2234
    Buy2211
    Hold5543
    Sell4432
    Strong Sell3333
14 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8132 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 129.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

14 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹402.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 438.95 & 405.3 yesterday to end at 402.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

