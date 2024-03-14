Paytm Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹370.05 and closed at ₹370.4. The stock reached a high of ₹370.8 and a low of ₹351.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,360.21 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3 and the low was ₹318.35. The BSE trading volume for Paytm was 411,306 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹370.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Paytm's BSE volume was 411,306 shares with a closing price of ₹370.4.