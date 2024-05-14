Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets in trading today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock price on the last trading day opened at ₹357.7, reached a high of ₹359, and closed at ₹349.95. The low for the day was ₹335.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹21,833.12 crores. The 52-week high was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE trading volume for the day was 346,695 shares.
Paytm share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -67.28% lower than yesterday
The volume of Paytm shares traded until 10 AM is 67.28% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹338.1, down by 1.54%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Paytm share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Paytm touched a high of 339.8 & a low of 333.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|339.68
|Support 1
|333.23
|Resistance 2
|342.97
|Support 2
|330.07
|Resistance 3
|346.13
|Support 3
|326.78
Paytm Live Updates
ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS
Paytm share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Paytm's stock price dropped by 1.99% to reach ₹336.55, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial and Creditaccess Grameen are declining, whereas Baheti Recycling Industries and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are seeing an increase. The overall market performance is reflected in the Nifty and Sensex indices, which are each up by 0.09% and 0.1%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|261.35
|-2.55
|-0.97
|346.4
|243.9
|32260.68
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1378.1
|-21.2
|-1.52
|1794.4
|1032.0
|21963.74
|One 97 Communications
|336.55
|-6.85
|-1.99
|998.3
|310.0
|21330.14
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|723.0
|1.25
|0.17
|875.35
|519.9
|21144.08
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1077.65
|4.7
|0.44
|1282.75
|775.0
|20235.84
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹338.55, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹343.4
Paytm share price is at ₹338.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹332.03 and ₹356.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹332.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 356.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
The Paytm share price has dropped by -0.74% today, currently trading at ₹340.85. Over the past year, Paytm shares have declined by -50.06%, reaching ₹340.85. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.25%
|3 Months
|-20.55%
|6 Months
|-61.61%
|YTD
|-45.94%
|1 Year
|-50.06%
Paytm share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.58
|Support 1
|332.03
|Resistance 2
|370.37
|Support 2
|321.27
|Resistance 3
|381.13
|Support 3
|307.48
Paytm share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 61.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Paytm share price Today : Paytm volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3209 k
The trading volume yesterday was 6.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹349.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹359 & ₹335.4 yesterday to end at ₹349.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
