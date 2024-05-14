Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 343.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock price on the last trading day opened at 357.7, reached a high of 359, and closed at 349.95. The low for the day was 335.4. The market capitalization stood at 21,833.12 crores. The 52-week high was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 310. The BSE trading volume for the day was 346,695 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Paytm share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -67.28% lower than yesterday

The volume of Paytm shares traded until 10 AM is 67.28% lower than yesterday, with the price at 338.1, down by 1.54%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Paytm share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm touched a high of 339.8 & a low of 333.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1339.68Support 1333.23
Resistance 2342.97Support 2330.07
Resistance 3346.13Support 3326.78
14 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Paytm's stock price dropped by 1.99% to reach 336.55, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial and Creditaccess Grameen are declining, whereas Baheti Recycling Industries and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are seeing an increase. The overall market performance is reflected in the Nifty and Sensex indices, which are each up by 0.09% and 0.1%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial261.35-2.55-0.97346.4243.932260.68
Creditaccess Grameen1378.1-21.2-1.521794.41032.021963.74
One 97 Communications336.55-6.85-1.99998.3310.021330.14
Baheti Recycling Industries723.01.250.17875.35519.921144.08
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1077.654.70.441282.75775.020235.84
14 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹338.55, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹343.4

Paytm share price is at 338.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 332.03 and 356.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 332.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 356.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

The Paytm share price has dropped by -0.74% today, currently trading at 340.85. Over the past year, Paytm shares have declined by -50.06%, reaching 340.85. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.25%
3 Months-20.55%
6 Months-61.61%
YTD-45.94%
1 Year-50.06%
14 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Paytm share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1356.58Support 1332.03
Resistance 2370.37Support 2321.27
Resistance 3381.13Support 3307.48
14 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Paytm share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 61.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell3331
    Strong Sell3334
14 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Paytm share price Today : Paytm volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3209 k

The trading volume yesterday was 6.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 346 k.

14 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹349.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 359 & 335.4 yesterday to end at 349.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

