Paytm Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹790.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹789.55. The stock reached a high of ₹832.20 and matched its opening low of ₹790.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹50,345.82 crore, Paytm's 52-week high stands at ₹1,063, while the 52-week low is ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 312,212 shares for the day.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|835.97
|Support 1
|795.12
|Resistance 2
|854.83
|Support 2
|773.13
|Resistance 3
|876.82
|Support 3
|754.27
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹740.0, 9.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹832.2 & ₹790.05 yesterday to end at ₹818.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.