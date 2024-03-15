LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Rises as Market Responds Positively

15 Mar 2024

Paytm stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 351.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.