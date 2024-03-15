Active Stocks
Thu Mar 14 2024 15:51:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.50 -0.70%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,195.30 2.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 266.55 0.85%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.80 -0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 967.80 -0.54%
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Rises as Market Responds Positively

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 351.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was 334.35 and the close price was 351.9. The high for the day was 361.9, while the low was 334.35. The market capitalization stood at 22,445.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were 998.3 and 318.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 683,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 09:00:07 AM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹353.25, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹351.9

Paytm stock is currently trading at 353.25 with a net change of 1.35 and a percent change of 0.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

15 Mar 2024, 08:03:29 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹351.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 683064 shares with a closing price of 351.9.

