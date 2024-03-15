Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Rises as Market Responds Positively

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹334.35 and the close price was ₹351.9. The high for the day was ₹361.9, while the low was ₹334.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,445.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹998.3 and ₹318.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 683,064 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm stock is currently trading at ₹353.25 with a net change of 1.35 and a percent change of 0.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 683064 shares with a closing price of ₹351.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!