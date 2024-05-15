Active Stocks
Paytm Share Price Highlights : Paytm closed today at ₹343.25, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹339.7

15 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Highlights : Paytm stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 339.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Highlights Premium
Paytm Share Price Highlights

Paytm Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Paytm opened at 343.15 and closed at 343.4 with a high of 343.6 and a low of 333.35. The market capitalization stood at 21,597.87 crores. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3 and the low was 310. The BSE volume for the day was 60,522 shares traded.

15 May 2024, 08:03:17 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm has a 0.04% MF holding & 20.64% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in to 0.04% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.64% in to 20.64% in quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:37:13 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is -13.07%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year is -12.61%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are -9.42% and -4.44% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:06:20 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% and its revenue has increased by 34.54% over the last 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 100452.00 cr, which is 25.72% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 2.87% and a profit growth of 136.61% in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:30:04 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 61.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell3331
    Strong Sell3334
15 May 2024, 06:07:34 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Paytm has increased by 1.05% to reach 343.25, following the trend of its peer companies. Other companies like Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, Baheti Recycling Industries, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are also experiencing growth. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial265.852.00.76346.4243.932816.15
Creditaccess Grameen1410.027.752.011794.41032.022472.15
One 97 Communications343.253.551.05998.3310.021754.78
Baheti Recycling Industries762.2515.452.07875.35519.922291.94
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1074.05.50.511282.75775.020167.3
15 May 2024, 05:39:38 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications stock reached a high of 347.6 and a low of 331.45 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:52:41 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 37.51% higher than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 3 PM today is 37.51% higher than yesterday, with the price at 343.25, up by 1.05%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:48:00 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed today at ₹343.25, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹339.7

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price closed the day at 343.25 - a 1.05% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 345.58 , 350.07 , 356.33. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 334.83 , 328.57 , 324.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:37:08 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:21:02 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm trading at ₹341.75, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹339.7

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at 341.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 334.83 and 345.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 334.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 345.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:02:08 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:57:49 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days335.65
10 Days352.19
20 Days371.93
50 Days389.28
100 Days499.17
300 Days681.93
15 May 2024, 02:45:57 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 33.59% higher than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume on Paytm until 2 PM is 33.59% higher than yesterday, with the price at 344.15, up by 1.31%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:42:51 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 346.93 and 336.33 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 336.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 346.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1345.3Support 1341.4
Resistance 2347.05Support 2339.25
Resistance 3349.2Support 3337.5
15 May 2024, 02:11:41 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 62.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell3331
    Strong Sell3334
15 May 2024, 02:03:07 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm trading at ₹342.45, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹339.7

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at 342.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 334.83 and 345.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 334.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 345.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:53:30 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 37.30% higher than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume on Paytm until 1 PM is 37.30% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 342, up by 0.68%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. When the price moves positively with increased volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:33:07 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm reached a peak of 347.6 and a trough of 337.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, showing strong bullish signals. Traders should assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1346.93Support 1336.33
Resistance 2352.57Support 2331.37
Resistance 3357.53Support 3325.73
15 May 2024, 01:09:36 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 331.45 and a high of 347.60 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:55:43 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 5.25% higher than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume on Paytm until 12 AM has increased by 5.25% compared to yesterday, with the price at 343.25, up by 1.05%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. When the price moves up with a higher volume, it indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:41:12 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm reached a peak of 338.15 and a low of 336.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 337.25 and 338.45, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.83Support 1335.68
Resistance 2339.07Support 2334.77
Resistance 3339.98Support 3333.53
15 May 2024, 12:22:47 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days335.65
10 Days352.19
20 Days371.93
50 Days389.28
100 Days499.17
300 Days681.93
15 May 2024, 12:20:46 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹336.7, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹339.7

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 336.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 334.83 and 345.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 334.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 345.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 12:20:03 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 11:53:33 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 11.26% higher than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Paytm until 11 AM is 11.26% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 336.6, showing a decrease of -0.91%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A price increase with higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:40:24 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 337.48 and 332.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 332.58 and selling near hourly resistance at 337.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.25Support 1334.35
Resistance 2338.45Support 2332.65
Resistance 3340.15Support 3331.45
15 May 2024, 11:27:55 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm trading at ₹336.5, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹339.7

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at 336.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 334.83 and 345.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 334.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 345.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:13:37 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Paytm has decreased by -1.05% to 336.15, while its competitors like Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, Baheti Recycling Industries, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.09% and -0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial266.352.50.95346.4243.932877.87
Creditaccess Grameen1419.437.152.691794.41032.022621.97
One 97 Communications336.15-3.55-1.05998.3310.021304.79
Baheti Recycling Industries756.09.21.23875.35519.922109.16
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1082.8514.351.341282.75775.020333.48
15 May 2024, 11:02:20 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 65.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell3331
    Strong Sell3334
15 May 2024, 10:46:36 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 27.85% higher than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 10 AM is 27.85% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 334.95, reflecting a decrease of -1.4%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:39:03 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm touched a high of 336.35 & a low of 331.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.48Support 1332.58
Resistance 2339.37Support 2329.57
Resistance 3342.38Support 3327.68
15 May 2024, 10:16:00 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:50:45 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The current trading price of Paytm shares is down by 1.72% at 333.85, while other companies like Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, Baheti Recycling Industries, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are seeing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial266.42.550.97346.4243.932884.05
Creditaccess Grameen1420.037.752.731794.41032.022631.53
One 97 Communications333.85-5.85-1.72998.3310.021159.02
Baheti Recycling Industries751.85.00.67875.35519.921986.33
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1074.556.050.571282.75775.020177.63
15 May 2024, 09:41:31 AM IST

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma praises Google's new AI-powered search innovation at Google I/O

At the Google I/O 2024 conference, CEO Sundar Pichai introduced notable advancements in AI technology, emphasising the Gemini AI suite. The event saw the debut of Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash, and dropped hints on further expansion plans for Gemini Advanced.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/people/paytm-founder-vijay-shekhar-sharma-praises-googles-new-ai-powered-search-innovation-at-google-io-11715742609713.html

15 May 2024, 09:32:12 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹334.6, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹339.7

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Paytm has broken the first support of 334.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 328.57. If the stock price breaks the second support of 328.57 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:23:32 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at 340.60. However, over the past year, Paytm's share price has dropped by -52.32% to 340.60. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 20.76% to 22255.60 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.86%
3 Months-12.44%
6 Months-61.99%
YTD-46.49%
1 Year-52.32%
15 May 2024, 09:04:06 AM IST

MSCI May 2024 rejig: JSW Energy, Canara Bank among 13 additions; Paytm, Berger Paints among 3 exclusions

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/msci-may-2024-rejig-jsw-energy-canara-bank-among-13-additions-paytm-berger-paints-among-3-exclusions-11715740889342.html

15 May 2024, 08:51:00 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1345.58Support 1334.83
Resistance 2350.07Support 2328.57
Resistance 3356.33Support 3324.08
15 May 2024, 08:36:37 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 63.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4444
    Sell3331
    Strong Sell3334
15 May 2024, 08:21:59 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 1532 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3217 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1471 k & BSE volume was 60 k.

15 May 2024, 08:01:43 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹343.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 343.6 & 333.35 yesterday to end at 343.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

