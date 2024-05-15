Paytm Share Price Highlights : Paytm closed today at 343.25, up 1.05% from yesterday's 339.7

Paytm Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹343.15 and closed at ₹343.4 with a high of ₹343.6 and a low of ₹333.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹21,597.87 crores. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3 and the low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 60,522 shares traded.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm has a 0.04% MF holding & 20.64% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in to 0.04% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.64% in to 20.64% in quarter.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is -13.07%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year is -12.61%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are -9.42% and -4.44% respectively.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% and its revenue has increased by 34.54% over the last 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 100452.00 cr, which is 25.72% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 2.87% and a profit growth of 136.61% in the fourth quarter.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Paytm has increased by 1.05% to reach ₹343.25, following the trend of its peer companies. Other companies like Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, Baheti Recycling Industries, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are also experiencing growth. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|265.85
|2.0
|0.76
|346.4
|243.9
|32816.15
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1410.0
|27.75
|2.01
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22472.15
|One 97 Communications
|343.25
|3.55
|1.05
|998.3
|310.0
|21754.78
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|762.25
|15.45
|2.07
|875.35
|519.9
|22291.94
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1074.0
|5.5
|0.51
|1282.75
|775.0
|20167.3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications stock reached a high of ₹347.6 and a low of ₹331.45 on the current day.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 3 PM today is 37.51% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹343.25, up by 1.05%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price closed the day at ₹343.25 - a 1.05% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 345.58 , 350.07 , 356.33. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 334.83 , 328.57 , 324.08.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at ₹341.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹334.83 and ₹345.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹334.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 345.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|335.65
|10 Days
|352.19
|20 Days
|371.93
|50 Days
|389.28
|100 Days
|499.17
|300 Days
|681.93
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume on Paytm until 2 PM is 33.59% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹344.15, up by 1.31%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 346.93 and 336.33 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 336.33 and selling near the hourly resistance at 346.93.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at ₹342.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹334.83 and ₹345.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹334.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 345.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume on Paytm until 1 PM is 37.30% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹342, up by 0.68%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. When the price moves positively with increased volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm reached a peak of 347.6 and a trough of 337.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, showing strong bullish signals. Traders should assess potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹331.45 and a high of ₹347.60 on the current day.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume on Paytm until 12 AM has increased by 5.25% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹343.25, up by 1.05%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. When the price moves up with a higher volume, it indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm reached a peak of 338.15 and a low of 336.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 337.25 and 338.45, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹336.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹334.83 and ₹345.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹334.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 345.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Paytm until 11 AM is 11.26% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹336.6, showing a decrease of -0.91%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A price increase with higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 337.48 and 332.58 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 332.58 and selling near hourly resistance at 337.48.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at ₹336.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹334.83 and ₹345.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹334.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 345.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Paytm has decreased by -1.05% to ₹336.15, while its competitors like Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, Baheti Recycling Industries, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.09% and -0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|266.35
|2.5
|0.95
|346.4
|243.9
|32877.87
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1419.4
|37.15
|2.69
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22621.97
|One 97 Communications
|336.15
|-3.55
|-1.05
|998.3
|310.0
|21304.79
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|756.0
|9.2
|1.23
|875.35
|519.9
|22109.16
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1082.85
|14.35
|1.34
|1282.75
|775.0
|20333.48
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 10 AM is 27.85% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹334.95, reflecting a decrease of -1.4%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm touched a high of 336.35 & a low of 331.45 in the previous trading hour.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The current trading price of Paytm shares is down by 1.72% at ₹333.85, while other companies like Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, Baheti Recycling Industries, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are seeing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|266.4
|2.55
|0.97
|346.4
|243.9
|32884.05
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1420.0
|37.75
|2.73
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22631.53
|One 97 Communications
|333.85
|-5.85
|-1.72
|998.3
|310.0
|21159.02
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|751.8
|5.0
|0.67
|875.35
|519.9
|21986.33
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1074.55
|6.05
|0.57
|1282.75
|775.0
|20177.63
At the Google I/O 2024 conference, CEO Sundar Pichai introduced notable advancements in AI technology, emphasising the Gemini AI suite. The event saw the debut of Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemini 1.5 Flash, and dropped hints on further expansion plans for Gemini Advanced.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Paytm has broken the first support of ₹334.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹328.57. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹328.57 then there can be further negative price movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at ₹340.60. However, over the past year, Paytm's share price has dropped by -52.32% to ₹340.60. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 20.76% to 22255.60 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.86%
|3 Months
|-12.44%
|6 Months
|-61.99%
|YTD
|-46.49%
|1 Year
|-52.32%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|345.58
|Support 1
|334.83
|Resistance 2
|350.07
|Support 2
|328.57
|Resistance 3
|356.33
|Support 3
|324.08
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 63.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1471 k & BSE volume was 60 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹343.6 & ₹333.35 yesterday to end at ₹343.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
