Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹508.9 and closed at ₹505.85. The stock reached a high of ₹546.5 and a low of ₹505.1. With a market capitalization of ₹34,333.35 crore, Paytm's 52-week high stands at ₹998.3, and its 52-week low is ₹310. The trading volume on the BSE was 638,789 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹544.3, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹539.6
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹544.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹513.93 and ₹555.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹513.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 555.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm's share price has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹540.40. However, over the past year, Paytm's share price has dropped by 37.62% to ₹540.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.51%
|3 Months
|44.83%
|6 Months
|57.47%
|YTD
|-15.21%
|1 Year
|-37.62%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|555.23
|Support 1
|513.93
|Resistance 2
|571.67
|Support 2
|489.07
|Resistance 3
|596.53
|Support 3
|472.63
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹420.0, 22.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6841 k
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 638 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹505.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹546.5 & ₹505.1 yesterday to end at ₹539.6. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.