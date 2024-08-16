Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 539.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 544.3 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 508.9 and closed at 505.85. The stock reached a high of 546.5 and a low of 505.1. With a market capitalization of 34,333.35 crore, Paytm's 52-week high stands at 998.3, and its 52-week low is 310. The trading volume on the BSE was 638,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:34 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹544.3, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹539.6

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 544.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 513.93 and 555.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 513.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 555.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm's share price has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 540.40. However, over the past year, Paytm's share price has dropped by 37.62% to 540.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.51%
3 Months44.83%
6 Months57.47%
YTD-15.21%
1 Year-37.62%
16 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1555.23Support 1513.93
Resistance 2571.67Support 2489.07
Resistance 3596.53Support 3472.63
16 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 420.0, 22.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy1121
    Hold6654
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell3333
16 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6841 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 638 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹505.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 546.5 & 505.1 yesterday to end at 539.6. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

