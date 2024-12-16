Paytm Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹948.05 and closed at ₹955.35, reflecting a slight increase. The stock experienced a high of ₹989.5 and a low of ₹935. With a market capitalization of ₹62,734.39 crore, Paytm's shares traded a total volume of 300,995 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,007, while the 52-week low is ₹310, indicating significant volatility over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1002.37
|Support 1
|950.67
|Resistance 2
|1019.98
|Support 2
|916.58
|Resistance 3
|1054.07
|Support 3
|898.97
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 28.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 300 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹989.5 & ₹935 yesterday to end at ₹984.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend