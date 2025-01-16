Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 16 2025 09:17:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.00 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 768.25 1.89%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 323.55 0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 769.20 0.75%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,255.25 0.24%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Paytm Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 4.86 %. The stock closed at 818.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 858.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 830.95 and closed at 818.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 871.15 and a low of 801.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 54,767.09 crore, Paytm's performance remains below its 52-week high of 1,063 and above its low of 310. The BSE recorded a volume of 559,934 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:18:27 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The price of Paytm shares has increased by 5.33%, currently trading at 904.00. Over the past year, Paytm shares have experienced a price increase of 14.95%, reaching 904.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.77%
3 Months26.4%
6 Months86.63%
YTD-15.6%
1 Year14.95%
16 Jan 2025, 08:50:16 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1884.87Support 1815.27
Resistance 2912.93Support 2773.73
Resistance 3954.47Support 3745.67
16 Jan 2025, 08:34:49 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 790.0, 7.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4331
    Buy0111
    Hold6666
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2223
16 Jan 2025, 08:20:43 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7845 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:01:31 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹818.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 871.15 & 801.45 yesterday to end at 858.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue