LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 4.86 %. The stock closed at 818.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 858.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.