Paytm Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹830.95 and closed at ₹818.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹871.15 and a low of ₹801.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹54,767.09 crore, Paytm's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,063 and above its low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a volume of 559,934 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The price of Paytm shares has increased by 5.33%, currently trading at ₹904.00. Over the past year, Paytm shares have experienced a price increase of 14.95%, reaching ₹904.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23,213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.77%
|3 Months
|26.4%
|6 Months
|86.63%
|YTD
|-15.6%
|1 Year
|14.95%
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|884.87
|Support 1
|815.27
|Resistance 2
|912.93
|Support 2
|773.73
|Resistance 3
|954.47
|Support 3
|745.67
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹790.0, 7.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 312 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹871.15 & ₹801.45 yesterday to end at ₹858.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.