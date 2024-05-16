Paytm Share Price Highlights : Paytm closed today at 341.8, down -0.42% from yesterday's 343.25

Paytm Share Price Highlights : The Paytm stock opened at ₹339.8 and closed slightly lower at ₹339.7. The day's trading saw a high of ₹347.6 and a low of ₹331.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹21,823.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3, while the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 101,793 shares traded.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm has a 0.04% MF holding & 20.64% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in to 0.04% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.64% in to 20.64% in quarter.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was -13.07%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was -12.61%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current fiscal year is expected to be -9.42% and for the upcoming fiscal year, it is expected to be -4.44%.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's earnings per share (EPS) has decreased by -99999.99% and its revenue has increased by 34.54% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 100452.00 crore, which is 25.72% higher than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to experience a revenue growth of 2.87% and a profit growth of 136.61% in the upcoming fourth quarter.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Paytm dropped by 0.42% to reach ₹341.8, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of trends. Baheti Recycling Industries is declining, whereas Creditaccess Grameen, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, and PNB Housing Finance are all showing an upward trajectory. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1417.5
|3.55
|0.25
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22591.69
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|740.1
|-27.4
|-3.57
|875.35
|519.9
|21644.17
|One 97 Communications
|341.8
|-1.45
|-0.42
|998.3
|310.0
|21662.88
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1117.75
|40.55
|3.76
|1282.75
|775.0
|20988.83
|PNB Housing Finance
|743.05
|5.8
|0.79
|913.95
|452.2
|23300.96
Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications stock had a low price of ₹339 and a high price of ₹350 on the current day.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 3 PM is 38.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹341.8, a decrease of 0.42%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price closed the day at ₹341.8 - a 0.42% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 348.13 , 354.57 , 359.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 337.13 , 332.57 , 326.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹341.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹333.3 and ₹349.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹333.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 349.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|336.76
|10 Days
|348.38
|20 Days
|368.30
|50 Days
|388.16
|100 Days
|496.40
|300 Days
|679.39
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Paytm until 2 PM has decreased by 31.80% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹340.05, a decrease of 0.93%. Volume traded is a significant metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a solid upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 343.77 and 339.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 339.77 and selling near hourly resistance at 343.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|340.83
|Support 1
|338.68
|Resistance 2
|342.07
|Support 2
|337.77
|Resistance 3
|342.98
|Support 3
|336.53
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at ₹339.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹333.3 and ₹349.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹333.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 349.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 1 PM is down by 32.82% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹339.25, a decrease of 1.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm reached a high of 345.0 and a low of 341.0 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|343.77
|Support 1
|339.77
|Resistance 2
|346.38
|Support 2
|338.38
|Resistance 3
|347.77
|Support 3
|335.77
Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications stock had a low of ₹342 and a high of ₹350 on the current trading day.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Paytm traded until 12 AM is 12.93% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹344.05, a decrease of 0.23%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 349.0 and 344.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 344.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 349.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|346.03
|Support 1
|343.78
|Resistance 2
|347.52
|Support 2
|343.02
|Resistance 3
|348.28
|Support 3
|341.53
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|336.76
|10 Days
|348.38
|20 Days
|368.30
|50 Days
|388.16
|100 Days
|496.40
|300 Days
|679.39
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹345.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹333.3 and ₹349.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹333.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 349.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 11 AM is 17.80% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹345.5, down by 0.66%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume implies a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price is moving between 348.17 and 344.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 344.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 348.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|349.0
|Support 1
|344.0
|Resistance 2
|352.0
|Support 2
|342.0
|Resistance 3
|354.0
|Support 3
|339.0
Paytm share price has corrected around 55% following the recent regulatory actions, echoing the expected business and revenue dislocation in the Payments and Financial Services verticals, which was aggravated by high Key Management Personnel (KMP) attrition.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at ₹345.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹333.3 and ₹349.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹333.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 349.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Paytm rose by 1.12% to reach ₹347.1, outperforming its peers. While Creditaccess Grameen and Baheti Recycling Industries are experiencing a decline, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and PNB Housing Finance, both peers of Paytm, are seeing an increase in their share prices. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1410.0
|-3.95
|-0.28
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22472.15
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|749.6
|-17.9
|-2.33
|875.35
|519.9
|21921.99
|One 97 Communications
|347.1
|3.85
|1.12
|998.3
|310.0
|21998.79
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1108.15
|30.95
|2.87
|1282.75
|775.0
|20808.56
|PNB Housing Finance
|748.4
|11.15
|1.51
|913.95
|452.2
|23468.72
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Paytm traded until 10 AM is 34.52% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹348, down by 1.38%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm touched a high of 348.5 & a low of 345.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|348.17
|Support 1
|344.87
|Resistance 2
|349.98
|Support 2
|343.38
|Resistance 3
|351.47
|Support 3
|341.57
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Today, Paytm's stock price increased by 0.6% to reach ₹345.3, outperforming its peers. While Baheti Recycling Industries saw a decline, Creditaccess Grameen, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, and PNB Housing Finance showed an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase of 0.29% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1417.3
|3.35
|0.24
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22588.5
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|749.25
|-18.25
|-2.38
|875.35
|519.9
|21911.76
|One 97 Communications
|345.3
|2.05
|0.6
|998.3
|310.0
|21884.71
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1093.65
|16.45
|1.53
|1282.75
|775.0
|20536.28
|PNB Housing Finance
|744.5
|7.25
|0.98
|913.95
|452.2
|23346.43
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹346.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹333.3 and ₹349.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹333.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 349.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The price of Paytm shares increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at ₹343.60. However, over the past year, Paytm shares have experienced a significant drop of -52.51% to ₹343.60. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a rise of 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.23%
|3 Months
|-1.28%
|6 Months
|-62.65%
|YTD
|-45.98%
|1 Year
|-52.51%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|349.45
|Support 1
|333.3
|Resistance 2
|356.7
|Support 2
|324.4
|Resistance 3
|365.6
|Support 3
|317.15
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 101 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹347.6 & ₹331.45 yesterday to end at ₹339.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
