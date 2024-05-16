Hello User
Paytm Share Price Highlights : Paytm closed today at 341.8, down -0.42% from yesterday's 343.25

48 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Highlights : Paytm stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 343.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341.8 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Highlights

Paytm Share Price Highlights : The Paytm stock opened at 339.8 and closed slightly lower at 339.7. The day's trading saw a high of 347.6 and a low of 331.45. The market capitalization stood at 21,823.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3, while the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume for the day was 101,793 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm has a 0.04% MF holding & 20.64% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in to 0.04% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.64% in to 20.64% in quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:39 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was -13.07%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was -12.61%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current fiscal year is expected to be -9.42% and for the upcoming fiscal year, it is expected to be -4.44%.

16 May 2024, 07:04 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's earnings per share (EPS) has decreased by -99999.99% and its revenue has increased by 34.54% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 100452.00 crore, which is 25.72% higher than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is projected to experience a revenue growth of 2.87% and a profit growth of 136.61% in the upcoming fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:34 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 62.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4443
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell3334
16 May 2024, 06:07 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Paytm dropped by 0.42% to reach 341.8, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of trends. Baheti Recycling Industries is declining, whereas Creditaccess Grameen, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, and PNB Housing Finance are all showing an upward trajectory. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Creditaccess Grameen1417.53.550.251794.41032.022591.69
Baheti Recycling Industries740.1-27.4-3.57875.35519.921644.17
One 97 Communications341.8-1.45-0.42998.3310.021662.88
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1117.7540.553.761282.75775.020988.83
PNB Housing Finance743.055.80.79913.95452.223300.96
16 May 2024, 05:39 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 339 and a high price of 350 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -38.02% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 3 PM is 38.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 341.8, a decrease of 0.42%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed today at ₹341.8, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹343.25

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price closed the day at 341.8 - a 0.42% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 348.13 , 354.57 , 359.13. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 337.13 , 332.57 , 326.13.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:37 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹341.45, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹343.25

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 341.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 333.3 and 349.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 333.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 349.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:03 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days336.76
10 Days348.38
20 Days368.30
50 Days388.16
100 Days496.40
300 Days679.39
16 May 2024, 02:53 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -31.80% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Paytm until 2 PM has decreased by 31.80% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 340.05, a decrease of 0.93%. Volume traded is a significant metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a solid upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 343.77 and 339.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 339.77 and selling near hourly resistance at 343.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1340.83Support 1338.68
Resistance 2342.07Support 2337.77
Resistance 3342.98Support 3336.53
16 May 2024, 02:15 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 63.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4443
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell3334
16 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm trading at ₹339.05, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹343.25

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at 339.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 333.3 and 349.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 333.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 349.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:53 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -32.82% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 1 PM is down by 32.82% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 339.25, a decrease of 1.17%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm reached a high of 345.0 and a low of 341.0 in the previous trading hour. During that time, the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1343.77Support 1339.77
Resistance 2346.38Support 2338.38
Resistance 3347.77Support 3335.77
16 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications stock had a low of 342 and a high of 350 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -12.93% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Paytm traded until 12 AM is 12.93% lower than yesterday, with the price at 344.05, a decrease of 0.23%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:43 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 349.0 and 344.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 344.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 349.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1346.03Support 1343.78
Resistance 2347.52Support 2343.02
Resistance 3348.28Support 3341.53
16 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days336.76
10 Days348.38
20 Days368.30
50 Days388.16
100 Days496.40
300 Days679.39
16 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹345.3, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹343.25

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 345.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 333.3 and 349.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 333.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 349.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -17.80% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 11 AM is 17.80% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 345.5, down by 0.66%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume implies a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price is moving between 348.17 and 344.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 344.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 348.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1349.0Support 1344.0
Resistance 2352.0Support 2342.0
Resistance 3354.0Support 3339.0
16 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST Paytm shares: Emkay Global initiates coverage with ‘Reduce’ call, expects 13% downside

Paytm share price has corrected around 55% following the recent regulatory actions, echoing the expected business and revenue dislocation in the Payments and Financial Services verticals, which was aggravated by high Key Management Personnel (KMP) attrition.

16 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm trading at ₹345.6, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹343.25

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at 345.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 333.3 and 349.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 333.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 349.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Paytm rose by 1.12% to reach 347.1, outperforming its peers. While Creditaccess Grameen and Baheti Recycling Industries are experiencing a decline, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and PNB Housing Finance, both peers of Paytm, are seeing an increase in their share prices. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Creditaccess Grameen1410.0-3.95-0.281794.41032.022472.15
Baheti Recycling Industries749.6-17.9-2.33875.35519.921921.99
One 97 Communications347.13.851.12998.3310.021998.79
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1108.1530.952.871282.75775.020808.56
PNB Housing Finance748.411.151.51913.95452.223468.72
16 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 60.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4443
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell3334
16 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -34.52% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Paytm traded until 10 AM is 34.52% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 348, down by 1.38%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm touched a high of 348.5 & a low of 345.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1348.17Support 1344.87
Resistance 2349.98Support 2343.38
Resistance 3351.47Support 3341.57
16 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Today, Paytm's stock price increased by 0.6% to reach 345.3, outperforming its peers. While Baheti Recycling Industries saw a decline, Creditaccess Grameen, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, and PNB Housing Finance showed an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase of 0.29% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Creditaccess Grameen1417.33.350.241794.41032.022588.5
Baheti Recycling Industries749.25-18.25-2.38875.35519.921911.76
One 97 Communications345.32.050.6998.3310.021884.71
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1093.6516.451.531282.75775.020536.28
PNB Housing Finance744.57.250.98913.95452.223346.43
16 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹346.55, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹343.25

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 346.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 333.3 and 349.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 333.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 349.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The price of Paytm shares increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at 343.60. However, over the past year, Paytm shares have experienced a significant drop of -52.51% to 343.60. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a rise of 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.23%
3 Months-1.28%
6 Months-62.65%
YTD-45.98%
1 Year-52.51%
16 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1349.45Support 1333.3
Resistance 2356.7Support 2324.4
Resistance 3365.6Support 3317.15
16 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 61.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4443
    Sell3332
    Strong Sell3334
16 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3229 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 101 k.

16 May 2024, 08:09 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹339.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 347.6 & 331.45 yesterday to end at 339.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

