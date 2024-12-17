Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹985.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹984.20. The day's trading saw a high of ₹1012.85 and a low of ₹977.30. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹64,187.62 crore, the stock remains well above its 52-week low of ₹310 but below its 52-week high of ₹1007. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 311,199 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹1017.45, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹1007
Paytm Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹1017.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹987.37 and ₹1020.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹987.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1020.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has remained unchanged at ₹1007.05 today, reflecting a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have surged by 66.15%, reaching ₹1007.05. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching a value of 24668.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.61%
|3 Months
|49.87%
|6 Months
|136.93%
|YTD
|58.48%
|1 Year
|66.15%
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1020.32
|Support 1
|987.37
|Resistance 2
|1031.63
|Support 2
|965.73
|Resistance 3
|1053.27
|Support 3
|954.42
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 30.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10520 k
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 311 k.
