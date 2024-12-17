Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 1007 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1017.45 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 985.35 and closed slightly lower at 984.20. The day's trading saw a high of 1012.85 and a low of 977.30. With a market capitalization of approximately 64,187.62 crore, the stock remains well above its 52-week low of 310 but below its 52-week high of 1007. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 311,199 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:39 AM IST Paytm Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹1017.45, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹1007

Paytm Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 1017.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 987.37 and 1020.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 987.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1020.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has remained unchanged at 1007.05 today, reflecting a 0.00% increase. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have surged by 66.15%, reaching 1007.05. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching a value of 24668.25.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.61%
3 Months49.87%
6 Months136.93%
YTD58.48%
1 Year66.15%
17 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11020.32Support 1987.37
Resistance 21031.63Support 2965.73
Resistance 31053.27Support 3954.42
17 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 30.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1110
    Hold6666
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2223
17 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10520 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 311 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹984.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1012.85 & 977.3 yesterday to end at 1007. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.