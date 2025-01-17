Paytm Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹883.8 and closed at ₹858.25, reflecting a decrease. The day's trading saw a high of ₹926.95 and a low of ₹876.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹57,059.02 crore. Over the past year, Paytm reached a 52-week high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310, with a trading volume of 448,969 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 448 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹926.95 & ₹876.35 yesterday to end at ₹894.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.