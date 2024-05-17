Paytm Share Price Highlights : Paytm closed today at 342.65, up 0.25% from yesterday's 341.8

Paytm Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹343.55 and closed at ₹343.25. The high for the day was ₹350, while the low was ₹339. The market capitalization stood at ₹21,731.39 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹310. On the BSE, the trading volume for Paytm was 168,176 shares.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm has a 0.04% MF holding & 20.64% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in to 0.04% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.64% in to 20.64% in quarter.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's return on equity (ROE) was -13.07% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of -12.61% during the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are -9.42% and -4.44% respectively.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% while its revenue has increased by 34.54% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 100452.00 cr, which is 25.72% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 2.87% and a profit growth of 136.61% in the fourth quarter.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 61.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Today, Paytm's stock price increased by 0.25% to reach ₹342.65, outperforming its peers. While Creditaccess Grameen, Baheti Recycling Industries, and PNB Housing Finance are experiencing a decline, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, another peer of Paytm, is witnessing a rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1409.75
|-7.75
|-0.55
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22468.17
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|740.85
|-0.05
|-0.01
|875.35
|519.9
|21666.1
|One 97 Communications
|342.65
|0.85
|0.25
|998.3
|310.0
|21716.75
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1128.55
|11.65
|1.04
|1282.75
|775.0
|21191.63
|PNB Housing Finance
|734.15
|-9.15
|-1.23
|913.95
|452.2
|23021.86
Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹338.25 and a high of ₹346.90 during the current trading day.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The volume of Paytm traded until 3 PM is 6.94% lower than yesterday, while the price was trading at ₹342.65, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a crucial factor alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price closed the day at ₹342.65 - a 0.25% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 346.23 , 350.47 , 353.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 338.53 , 335.07 , 330.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹342.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.13 and ₹348.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 348.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|341.92
|10 Days
|345.47
|20 Days
|365.25
|50 Days
|387.27
|100 Days
|493.82
|300 Days
|676.82
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Paytm traded until 2 PM is 9.37% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹343, a decrease of 0.35%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price change with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 346.53 and 343.13 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 343.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 346.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|345.33
|Support 1
|341.48
|Resistance 2
|347.67
|Support 2
|339.97
|Resistance 3
|349.18
|Support 3
|337.63
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at ₹343.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.13 and ₹348.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 348.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 1 PM is 8.29% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹344.7, a decrease of 0.85%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 346.25 and 340.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 340.95 and selling near hourly resistance at 346.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|346.53
|Support 1
|343.13
|Resistance 2
|348.42
|Support 2
|341.62
|Resistance 3
|349.93
|Support 3
|339.73
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: One 97 Communications stock hit a low of ₹338.25 and a high of ₹346.90 on the current day.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Paytm traded until 12 AM is 19.19% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹345, a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's stock price reached a high of 345.55 and a low of 340.25 in the previous trading hour. It exceeded both the hourly resistances of 341.48 and 342.72 in the last hour, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard any profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|346.25
|Support 1
|340.95
|Resistance 2
|348.55
|Support 2
|337.95
|Resistance 3
|351.55
|Support 3
|335.65
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|341.92
|10 Days
|345.47
|20 Days
|365.25
|50 Days
|387.27
|100 Days
|493.82
|300 Days
|676.82
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at ₹343.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.13 and ₹348.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 348.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 11 AM is 46.42% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹340.85, down by 0.28%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 343.7 and 339.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 339.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 343.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|341.48
|Support 1
|338.63
|Resistance 2
|342.72
|Support 2
|337.02
|Resistance 3
|344.33
|Support 3
|335.78
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at ₹339.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.13 and ₹348.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 348.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Paytm dropped by 0.54% to reach ₹339.95, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Creditaccess Grameen, Baheti Recycling Industries, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are declining, whereas PNB Housing Finance is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1414.3
|-3.2
|-0.23
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22540.68
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|739.4
|-1.5
|-0.2
|875.35
|519.9
|21623.7
|One 97 Communications
|339.95
|-1.85
|-0.54
|998.3
|310.0
|21545.63
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1116.55
|-0.35
|-0.03
|1282.75
|775.0
|20966.29
|PNB Housing Finance
|747.75
|4.45
|0.6
|913.95
|452.2
|23448.34
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Paytm traded by 10 AM is 48.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹340.9, a decrease of 0.26%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal further price drops.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm touched a high of 344.15 & a low of 340.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|343.7
|Support 1
|339.55
|Resistance 2
|346.0
|Support 2
|337.7
|Resistance 3
|347.85
|Support 3
|335.4
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Paytm increased by 0.13% to reach ₹342.25, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Creditaccess Grameen and Baheti Recycling Industries are experiencing a decline, whereas Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and PNB Housing Finance are witnessing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1413.0
|-4.5
|-0.32
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22519.97
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|738.45
|-2.45
|-0.33
|875.35
|519.9
|21595.91
|One 97 Communications
|342.25
|0.45
|0.13
|998.3
|310.0
|21691.4
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1122.15
|5.25
|0.47
|1282.75
|775.0
|21071.45
|PNB Housing Finance
|748.5
|5.2
|0.7
|913.95
|452.2
|23471.86
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹341.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.13 and ₹348.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 348.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Paytm has increased by 0.19% and is currently trading at ₹342.45. However, over the past year, the price of Paytm shares has dropped by -52.55% to ₹342.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.87%
|3 Months
|3.08%
|6 Months
|-62.16%
|YTD
|-46.09%
|1 Year
|-52.55%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|348.13
|Support 1
|337.13
|Resistance 2
|354.57
|Support 2
|332.57
|Resistance 3
|359.13
|Support 3
|326.13
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1136 k & BSE volume was 168 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹350 & ₹339 yesterday to end at ₹343.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
