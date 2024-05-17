Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Paytm Share Price Highlights : Paytm closed today at 342.65, up 0.25% from yesterday's 341.8

46 min read . 08:08 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Highlights : Paytm stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 341.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 342.65 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Highlights

Paytm Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 343.55 and closed at 343.25. The high for the day was 350, while the low was 339. The market capitalization stood at 21,731.39 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 310. On the BSE, the trading volume for Paytm was 168,176 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm has a 0.04% MF holding & 20.64% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in to 0.04% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 18.64% in to 20.64% in quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's return on equity (ROE) was -13.07% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of -12.61% during the same period. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are -9.42% and -4.44% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:05 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% while its revenue has increased by 34.54% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 100452.00 cr, which is 25.72% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 2.87% and a profit growth of 136.61% in the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:34 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 61.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4443
    Sell4332
    Strong Sell3334
17 May 2024, 06:01 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Today, Paytm's stock price increased by 0.25% to reach 342.65, outperforming its peers. While Creditaccess Grameen, Baheti Recycling Industries, and PNB Housing Finance are experiencing a decline, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, another peer of Paytm, is witnessing a rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Creditaccess Grameen1409.75-7.75-0.551794.41032.022468.17
Baheti Recycling Industries740.85-0.05-0.01875.35519.921666.1
One 97 Communications342.650.850.25998.3310.021716.75
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1128.5511.651.041282.75775.021191.63
PNB Housing Finance734.15-9.15-1.23913.95452.223021.86
17 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 338.25 and a high of 346.90 during the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -6.94% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The volume of Paytm traded until 3 PM is 6.94% lower than yesterday, while the price was trading at 342.65, a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a crucial factor alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed today at ₹342.65, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹341.8

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price closed the day at 342.65 - a 0.25% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 346.23 , 350.47 , 353.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 338.53 , 335.07 , 330.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹342.95, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹341.8

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 342.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.13 and 348.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 348.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days341.92
10 Days345.47
20 Days365.25
50 Days387.27
100 Days493.82
300 Days676.82
17 May 2024, 02:52 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -9.37% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Paytm traded until 2 PM is 9.37% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 343, a decrease of 0.35%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price change with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 346.53 and 343.13 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 343.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 346.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1345.33Support 1341.48
Resistance 2347.67Support 2339.97
Resistance 3349.18Support 3337.63
17 May 2024, 02:18 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 61.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4443
    Sell4332
    Strong Sell3334
17 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm trading at ₹343.95, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹341.8

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at 343.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.13 and 348.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 348.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:46 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -8.29% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 1 PM is 8.29% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 344.7, a decrease of 0.85%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 346.25 and 340.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 340.95 and selling near hourly resistance at 346.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1346.53Support 1343.13
Resistance 2348.42Support 2341.62
Resistance 3349.93Support 3339.73
17 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: One 97 Communications stock hit a low of 338.25 and a high of 346.90 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -19.19% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Paytm traded until 12 AM is 19.19% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 345, a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's stock price reached a high of 345.55 and a low of 340.25 in the previous trading hour. It exceeded both the hourly resistances of 341.48 and 342.72 in the last hour, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard any profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1346.25Support 1340.95
Resistance 2348.55Support 2337.95
Resistance 3351.55Support 3335.65
17 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days341.92
10 Days345.47
20 Days365.25
50 Days387.27
100 Days493.82
300 Days676.82
17 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm trading at ₹343.25, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹341.8

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at 343.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.13 and 348.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 348.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -46.42% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Paytm until 11 AM is 46.42% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 340.85, down by 0.28%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 343.7 and 339.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 339.55 and selling near the hourly resistance at 343.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1341.48Support 1338.63
Resistance 2342.72Support 2337.02
Resistance 3344.33Support 3335.78
17 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm trading at ₹339.75, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹341.8

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at 339.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.13 and 348.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 348.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Paytm dropped by 0.54% to reach 339.95, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Creditaccess Grameen, Baheti Recycling Industries, and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are declining, whereas PNB Housing Finance is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Creditaccess Grameen1414.3-3.2-0.231794.41032.022540.68
Baheti Recycling Industries739.4-1.5-0.2875.35519.921623.7
One 97 Communications339.95-1.85-0.54998.3310.021545.63
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1116.55-0.35-0.031282.75775.020966.29
PNB Housing Finance747.754.450.6913.95452.223448.34
17 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 63.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4443
    Sell4332
    Strong Sell3334
17 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -48.02% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Paytm traded by 10 AM is 48.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 340.9, a decrease of 0.26%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal further price drops.

17 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm touched a high of 344.15 & a low of 340.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1343.7Support 1339.55
Resistance 2346.0Support 2337.7
Resistance 3347.85Support 3335.4
17 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Paytm increased by 0.13% to reach 342.25, while its counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Creditaccess Grameen and Baheti Recycling Industries are experiencing a decline, whereas Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and PNB Housing Finance are witnessing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Creditaccess Grameen1413.0-4.5-0.321794.41032.022519.97
Baheti Recycling Industries738.45-2.45-0.33875.35519.921595.91
One 97 Communications342.250.450.13998.3310.021691.4
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1122.155.250.471282.75775.021071.45
PNB Housing Finance748.55.20.7913.95452.223471.86
17 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹341.7, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹341.8

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 341.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.13 and 348.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 348.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Paytm has increased by 0.19% and is currently trading at 342.45. However, over the past year, the price of Paytm shares has dropped by -52.55% to 342.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.87%
3 Months3.08%
6 Months-62.16%
YTD-46.09%
1 Year-52.55%
17 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1348.13Support 1337.13
Resistance 2354.57Support 2332.57
Resistance 3359.13Support 3326.13
17 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 62.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4443
    Sell4332
    Strong Sell3334
17 May 2024, 08:23 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 1305 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3238 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1136 k & BSE volume was 168 k.

17 May 2024, 08:09 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹343.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 350 & 339 yesterday to end at 343.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

