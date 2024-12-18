Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Slide as Market Faces Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:03 PM IST
Paytm stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1014.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1007.8 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 1005.35 and closed at 1007. The stock reached a high of 1063 and a low of 998.9. With a market capitalization of 64,672.03 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 790,418 on the BSE. The 52-week high for Paytm stands at 1012.85, while the 52-week low is significantly lower at 310, indicating substantial volatility in its stock price.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:03 PM IST Paytm Live Updates: One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 999.25 and a high of 1028.7. This indicates a fluctuation of 29.45 between its highest and lowest points, reflecting the stock's market activity for the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:46 PM IST Paytm Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -3.32% lower than yesterday

As of midnight, Paytm's trading volume has decreased by 3.32% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1002.75, reflecting a decline of 1.18%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal potential further declines.

18 Dec 2024, 12:40 PM IST Paytm Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm reached a high of 1022.7 and a low of 1005.0 during the previous trading hour. In that time frame, the stock moved below various support levels. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11017.8Support 11000.1
Resistance 21029.1Support 2993.7
Resistance 31035.5Support 3982.4
18 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST Paytm Live Updates: Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Paytm Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days966.60
10 Days950.43
20 Days907.13
50 Days809.87
100 Days692.49
300 Days548.89
18 Dec 2024, 12:16 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹1007.8, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹1014.75

Paytm share price is at 1007.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 988.18 and 1052.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 988.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1052.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:58 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 36.04% higher than yesterday

As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Paytm has increased by 36.04% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1010.3, reflecting a decrease of 0.44%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:55 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has moved between the levels of 1027.82 and 1009.12 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 1009.12 and potential sales near the hourly resistance level of 1027.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11027.93Support 11018.53
Resistance 21033.02Support 21014.22
Resistance 31037.33Support 31009.13
18 Dec 2024, 11:23 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹1023, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1014.75

Paytm share price is at 1023 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 988.18 and 1052.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 988.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1052.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Today, Paytm's share price increased by 0.87%, reaching 1023.6, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Companies like SBI Cards & Payment Services and Housing & Urban Development Corporation are experiencing declines, whereas Muthoot Finance and Sundaram Finance are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.46% and 0.54%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Muthoot Finance2111.37.80.372133.251262.2584760.6
SBI Cards & Payment Services713.55-1.65-0.23817.05649.067856.36
One 97 Communications1023.68.850.871063.0310.065100.96
Housing & Urban Development Corporation252.0-4.3-1.68353.9596.8550447.88
Sundaram Finance4473.5525.650.585528.853425.0549297.34
18 Dec 2024, 11:04 AM IST Paytm Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 31.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1110
    Hold6666
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2223
18 Dec 2024, 10:47 AM IST Paytm Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 68.17% higher than yesterday

As of 10 AM, Paytm's trading volume has increased by 68.17% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching 1023.95, reflecting a rise of 0.91%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:34 AM IST Paytm Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm touched a high of 1024.75 & a low of 1006.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11027.82Support 11009.12
Resistance 21035.63Support 2998.23
Resistance 31046.52Support 3990.42
18 Dec 2024, 09:52 AM IST Paytm Live Updates: Stock Peers

The share price of Paytm increased by 0.68% today, reaching 1021.6, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Housing & Urban Development Corporation and Sundaram Finance experienced declines, whereas Muthoot Finance and SBI Cards & Payment Services saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, recorded slight changes of -0.06% and 0.07%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Muthoot Finance2117.2513.750.652133.251262.2584999.47
SBI Cards & Payment Services717.42.20.31817.05649.068222.48
One 97 Communications1021.66.850.681063.0310.064973.76
Housing & Urban Development Corporation253.25-3.05-1.19353.9596.8550698.12
Sundaram Finance4422.45-25.45-0.575528.853425.0548734.23
18 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Paytm Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹1015.85, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1014.75

Paytm share price is at 1015.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 988.18 and 1052.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 988.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1052.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

The share price of Paytm has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at 1019.65. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have surged by 64.77% to reach 1019.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.93%
3 Months57.25%
6 Months143.32%
YTD59.67%
1 Year64.77%
18 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11052.08Support 1988.18
Resistance 21089.47Support 2961.67
Resistance 31115.98Support 3924.28
18 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 31.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1110
    Hold6666
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2223
18 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10985 k

The trading volume yesterday was 56.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 790 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹1007 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1063 & 998.9 yesterday to end at 1014.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.