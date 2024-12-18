Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Slide as Market Faces Downturn

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹1005.35 and closed at ₹1007. The stock reached a high of ₹1063 and a low of ₹998.9. With a market capitalization of ₹64,672.03 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 790,418 on the BSE. The 52-week high for Paytm stands at ₹1012.85, while the 52-week low is significantly lower at ₹310, indicating substantial volatility in its stock price.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Live Updates: One 97 Communications stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹999.25 and a high of ₹1028.7. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹29.45 between its highest and lowest points, reflecting the stock's market activity for the day.
Paytm Live Updates: As of midnight, Paytm's trading volume has decreased by 3.32% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1002.75, reflecting a decline of 1.18%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal potential further declines.
Paytm Live Updates: Paytm reached a high of 1022.7 and a low of 1005.0 during the previous trading hour. In that time frame, the stock moved below various support levels. Traders may want to explore potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1017.8
|Support 1
|1000.1
|Resistance 2
|1029.1
|Support 2
|993.7
|Resistance 3
|1035.5
|Support 3
|982.4
Paytm Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|966.60
|10 Days
|950.43
|20 Days
|907.13
|50 Days
|809.87
|100 Days
|692.49
|300 Days
|548.89
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹1007.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹988.18 and ₹1052.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹988.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1052.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Paytm has increased by 36.04% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1010.3, reflecting a decrease of 0.44%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between the levels of 1027.82 and 1009.12 over the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 1009.12 and potential sales near the hourly resistance level of 1027.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1027.93
|Support 1
|1018.53
|Resistance 2
|1033.02
|Support 2
|1014.22
|Resistance 3
|1037.33
|Support 3
|1009.13
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹1023 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹988.18 and ₹1052.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹988.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1052.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Today, Paytm's share price increased by 0.87%, reaching ₹1023.6, while its competitors are showing mixed performance. Companies like SBI Cards & Payment Services and Housing & Urban Development Corporation are experiencing declines, whereas Muthoot Finance and Sundaram Finance are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.46% and 0.54%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|2111.3
|7.8
|0.37
|2133.25
|1262.25
|84760.6
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|713.55
|-1.65
|-0.23
|817.05
|649.0
|67856.36
|One 97 Communications
|1023.6
|8.85
|0.87
|1063.0
|310.0
|65100.96
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|252.0
|-4.3
|-1.68
|353.95
|96.85
|50447.88
|Sundaram Finance
|4473.55
|25.65
|0.58
|5528.85
|3425.05
|49297.34
Paytm Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 31.71% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Paytm's trading volume has increased by 68.17% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching ₹1023.95, reflecting a rise of 0.91%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Paytm Live Updates: Paytm touched a high of 1024.75 & a low of 1006.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1027.82
|Support 1
|1009.12
|Resistance 2
|1035.63
|Support 2
|998.23
|Resistance 3
|1046.52
|Support 3
|990.42
Paytm Live Updates: The share price of Paytm increased by 0.68% today, reaching ₹1021.6, while its competitors showed mixed results. Companies like Housing & Urban Development Corporation and Sundaram Finance experienced declines, whereas Muthoot Finance and SBI Cards & Payment Services saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, recorded slight changes of -0.06% and 0.07%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|2117.25
|13.75
|0.65
|2133.25
|1262.25
|84999.47
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|717.4
|2.2
|0.31
|817.05
|649.0
|68222.48
|One 97 Communications
|1021.6
|6.85
|0.68
|1063.0
|310.0
|64973.76
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|253.25
|-3.05
|-1.19
|353.95
|96.85
|50698.12
|Sundaram Finance
|4422.45
|-25.45
|-0.57
|5528.85
|3425.05
|48734.23
Paytm Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹1015.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹988.18 and ₹1052.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹988.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1052.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹1019.65. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have surged by 64.77% to reach ₹1019.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.93%
|3 Months
|57.25%
|6 Months
|143.32%
|YTD
|59.67%
|1 Year
|64.77%
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1052.08
|Support 1
|988.18
|Resistance 2
|1089.47
|Support 2
|961.67
|Resistance 3
|1115.98
|Support 3
|924.28
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 31.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 790 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1063 & ₹998.9 yesterday to end at ₹1014.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend