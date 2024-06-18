Paytm Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹436.35, reached a high of ₹440, and a low of ₹421.05 before closing at ₹428.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹27,023.33 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3, while the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 802,225 shares traded.
18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹440 & ₹421.05 yesterday to end at ₹428.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.