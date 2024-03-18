Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 09:40:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.75 1.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 418.30 -0.30%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 949.00 0.30%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.80 -0.06%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 261.15 -1.66%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock surges in positive trading today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock surges in positive trading today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 3.65 %. The stock closed at 370.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.45 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price TodayPremium
Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 370.9 and closed at 353.25. The highest price reached during the day was 370.9, while the lowest was 366.3. The market capitalization stood at 23,567.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 489,391 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:41:26 AM IST

Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹384.45, up 3.65% from yesterday's ₹370.9

Paytm stock is currently priced at 384.45, with a percent change of 3.65 and a net change of 13.55. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may see this as a bullish sign for Paytm stock.

18 Mar 2024, 09:30:37 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.5%
3 Months-39.81%
6 Months-58.12%
YTD-41.66%
1 Year-35.15%
18 Mar 2024, 09:00:46 AM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹370.9, up 5% from yesterday's ₹353.25

Paytm stock is currently trading at 370.9 with a 5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 17.65.

18 Mar 2024, 08:03:14 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹353.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 489,391 shares, and the closing price was 353.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie