Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock surges in positive trading today

Paytm stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 3.65 %. The stock closed at 370.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.45 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹370.9 and closed at ₹353.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹370.9, while the lowest was ₹366.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹23,567.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 489,391 shares traded.
18 Mar 2024, 09:41:26 AM IST
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹384.45, up 3.65% from yesterday's ₹370.9
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹384.45, with a percent change of 3.65 and a net change of 13.55. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may see this as a bullish sign for Paytm stock.
18 Mar 2024, 09:30:37 AM IST
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-7.5%
3 Months
-39.81%
6 Months
-58.12%
YTD
-41.66%
1 Year
-35.15%
18 Mar 2024, 09:00:46 AM IST
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹370.9, up 5% from yesterday's ₹353.25
Paytm stock is currently trading at ₹370.9 with a 5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 17.65.
18 Mar 2024, 08:03:14 AM IST
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹353.25 on last trading day
On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 489,391 shares, and the closing price was ₹353.25.
