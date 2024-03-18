Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock surges in positive trading today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹370.9 and closed at ₹353.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹370.9, while the lowest was ₹366.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹23,567.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 489,391 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹384.45, with a percent change of 3.65 and a net change of 13.55. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Investors may see this as a bullish sign for Paytm stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.5%
|3 Months
|-39.81%
|6 Months
|-58.12%
|YTD
|-41.66%
|1 Year
|-35.15%
Paytm stock is currently trading at ₹370.9 with a 5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 17.65.
On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 489,391 shares, and the closing price was ₹353.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!