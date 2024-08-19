Paytm Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹543.35 and closed at ₹539.6, with a high of ₹569 and a low of ₹536.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹35,885.72 crore. Paytm's 52-week high is ₹998.3, while its 52-week low is ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,104,629 shares for the day.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1104 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹569 & ₹536.25 yesterday to end at ₹563.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend