Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 4.5 %. The stock closed at 539.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 563.9 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 543.35 and closed at 539.6, with a high of 569 and a low of 536.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 35,885.72 crore. Paytm's 52-week high is 998.3, while its 52-week low is 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,104,629 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7410 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1104 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹539.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 569 & 536.25 yesterday to end at 563.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.