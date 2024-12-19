Explore
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:34:00
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 1008.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 990.15 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 1018 and closed at 1014.75, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of 1028.7 and a low of 999.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 64,315.09 crore, Paytm's shares traded at a volume of 649,665 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1063, while the 52-week low is 310.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:30:08 AM IST

Paytm Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹990.15, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹1008.8

Paytm Live Updates: The current market price of Paytm has broken the first support of 995.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 983.48. If the stock price breaks the second support of 983.48 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:17:11 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has decreased by 2.65%, currently trading at 982.10. Over the past year, Paytm's stock has seen a significant increase of 62.04%, reaching 982.10. In contrast, during the same period, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.59%
3 Months55.46%
6 Months145.96%
YTD58.79%
1 Year62.04%
19 Dec 2024, 08:45:33 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11024.97Support 1995.97
Resistance 21041.48Support 2983.48
Resistance 31053.97Support 3966.97
19 Dec 2024, 08:31:06 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 30.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1110
    Hold6666
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell2223
19 Dec 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10744 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 649 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:05:35 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹1014.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1028.7 & 999.25 yesterday to end at 1008.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

