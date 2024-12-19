Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹1018 and closed at ₹1014.75, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1028.7 and a low of ₹999.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹64,315.09 crore, Paytm's shares traded at a volume of 649,665 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1063, while the 52-week low is ₹310.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Live Updates: The current market price of Paytm has broken the first support of ₹995.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹983.48. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹983.48 then there can be further negative price movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has decreased by 2.65%, currently trading at ₹982.10. Over the past year, Paytm's stock has seen a significant increase of 62.04%, reaching ₹982.10. In contrast, during the same period, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.59%
|3 Months
|55.46%
|6 Months
|145.96%
|YTD
|58.79%
|1 Year
|62.04%
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1024.97
|Support 1
|995.97
|Resistance 2
|1041.48
|Support 2
|983.48
|Resistance 3
|1053.97
|Support 3
|966.97
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 30.61% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 649 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1028.7 & ₹999.25 yesterday to end at ₹1008.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend