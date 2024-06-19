Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price plunges in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price plunges in trading today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 417.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 438 and closed at 424.9. The high for the day was 442.15 and the low was 411.65. The market capitalization stood at 26,527.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 998.3 and the 52-week low is 310. The BSE volume for the day was 5,037,798 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:54:56 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Today, Paytm's stock price dropped by 1.22% to reach 412, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Poonawalla Fincorp and Creditaccess Grameen are declining, whereas Mahindra & Mahindra Financial and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial308.851.150.37346.4243.938124.02
Poonawalla Fincorp430.35-3.25-0.75519.95332.233160.62
One 97 Communications412.0-5.1-1.22998.3310.026203.2
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1293.654.30.331330.0863.3524291.83
Creditaccess Grameen1487.4-8.95-0.61794.41178.123705.73
19 Jun 2024, 09:33:45 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹409.85, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹417.1

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 409.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 404.03 and 435.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 404.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 435.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:22:51 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The Paytm share price has decreased by 0.50% and is currently trading at 415.00. Over the past year, Paytm shares have fallen by 52.14% to 415.00, while the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,629.85 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.18%
3 Months-4.4%
6 Months-33.03%
YTD-34.38%
1 Year-52.14%
19 Jun 2024, 09:01:02 AM IST

Paytm share plunges 3% amid discussions with Zomato to sell movie ticketing business

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/paytm-shares-plunges-3-amid-discussions-with-zomato-to-sell-movie-ticketing-business-11718706897103.html

19 Jun 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1435.03Support 1404.03
Resistance 2454.02Support 2392.02
Resistance 3466.03Support 3373.03
19 Jun 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 33.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2234
    Buy2211
    Hold5543
    Sell4442
    Strong Sell3333
19 Jun 2024, 08:20:25 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9556 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 86.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

19 Jun 2024, 08:03:43 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹424.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 442.15 & 411.65 yesterday to end at 424.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

