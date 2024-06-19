Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price plunges in trading today

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹438 and closed at ₹424.9. The high for the day was ₹442.15 and the low was ₹411.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹26,527.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3 and the 52-week low is ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 5,037,798 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Today, Paytm's stock price dropped by 1.22% to reach ₹412, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Poonawalla Fincorp and Creditaccess Grameen are declining, whereas Mahindra & Mahindra Financial and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|308.85
|1.15
|0.37
|346.4
|243.9
|38124.02
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|430.35
|-3.25
|-0.75
|519.95
|332.2
|33160.62
|One 97 Communications
|412.0
|-5.1
|-1.22
|998.3
|310.0
|26203.2
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1293.65
|4.3
|0.33
|1330.0
|863.35
|24291.83
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1487.4
|-8.95
|-0.6
|1794.4
|1178.1
|23705.73
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹409.85, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹417.1
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹409.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹404.03 and ₹435.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹404.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 435.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The Paytm share price has decreased by 0.50% and is currently trading at ₹415.00. Over the past year, Paytm shares have fallen by 52.14% to ₹415.00, while the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,629.85 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.18%
|3 Months
|-4.4%
|6 Months
|-33.03%
|YTD
|-34.38%
|1 Year
|-52.14%
Paytm share plunges 3% amid discussions with Zomato to sell movie ticketing business
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/paytm-shares-plunges-3-amid-discussions-with-zomato-to-sell-movie-ticketing-business-11718706897103.html
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|435.03
|Support 1
|404.03
|Resistance 2
|454.02
|Support 2
|392.02
|Resistance 3
|466.03
|Support 3
|373.03
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 33.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9556 k
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 86.93% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹424.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹442.15 & ₹411.65 yesterday to end at ₹424.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.