Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 15:55:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.60 5.69%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 972.20 2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 417.40 -0.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.70 -0.18%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,082.00 0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Paytm Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 370.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 389.4 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price TodayPremium
Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 377.3, closed at 370.9, with a high of 389.4 and a low of 374. The market capitalization was 24743.01 crore. The 52-week high was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume was 1465524 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:00:06 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹370.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Paytm had a trading volume of 1,465,524 shares with a closing price of 370.9.

