Paytm Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹988.95 and closed at ₹1008.80, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1016 and a low of ₹977.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹64,315 crore, Paytm's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹1063 and a low of ₹310. The BSE volume recorded was 275,397 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 29.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 275 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1016 & ₹977.65 yesterday to end at ₹995.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend