Paytm Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 894.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 895.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 901.8 and closed at 894.95, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of 904.95 and a low of 882.3. The company has a market capitalization of 57,387.35 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,063 and a low of 310. The BSE recorded a volume of 179,027 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The price of Paytm shares has increased by 0.71%, currently trading at 906.05. Over the past year, Paytm's share price has risen by 19.34% to reach 906.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.19%
3 Months31.59%
6 Months96.22%
YTD-11.56%
1 Year19.34%
20 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Q3 results today: Zomato, Paytm, L&T Finance and IDBI Bank among 37 companies to declare earnings on January 20

https://www.livemint.com/market/q3-results-today-zomato-paytm-l-t-finance-and-idbi-bank-are-among-37-companies-to-declare-earnings-on-january-20-11737333545799.html

20 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1909.67Support 1886.37
Resistance 2918.98Support 2872.38
Resistance 3932.97Support 3863.07
20 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7544 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 179 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹894.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 904.95 & 882.3 yesterday to end at 895.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

