Paytm Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹901.8 and closed at ₹894.95, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹904.95 and a low of ₹882.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹57,387.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a volume of 179,027 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The price of Paytm shares has increased by 0.71%, currently trading at ₹906.05. Over the past year, Paytm's share price has risen by 19.34% to reach ₹906.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.19%
|3 Months
|31.59%
|6 Months
|96.22%
|YTD
|-11.56%
|1 Year
|19.34%
https://www.livemint.com/market/q3-results-today-zomato-paytm-l-t-finance-and-idbi-bank-are-among-37-companies-to-declare-earnings-on-january-20-11737333545799.html
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|909.67
|Support 1
|886.37
|Resistance 2
|918.98
|Support 2
|872.38
|Resistance 3
|932.97
|Support 3
|863.07
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 179 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹904.95 & ₹882.3 yesterday to end at ₹895.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend