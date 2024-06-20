Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.61 %. The stock closed at 417.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.4 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 419.3, closed at 417.1, with a high of 423.2 and a low of 404.15. The market capitalization was 26,101.14 crore. The 52-week high was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume for the day was 215,052 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹417.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 423.2 & 404.15 yesterday to end at 417.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.