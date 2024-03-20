Active Stocks
Tue Mar 19 2024 15:58:41
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,977.55 -4.03%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.65 -0.64%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,227.85 0.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 258.95 -2.28%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.50 -1.89%
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Paytm stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2024, by 4.22 %. The stock closed at 389.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at 404.8 and closed at 389.4. The high for the day was 408.85 and the low was 391.45. The market capitalization stood at 25,788.27 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,317,723 shares traded.

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹389.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 1,317,723 shares with a closing price of 389.4.

