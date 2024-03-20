Paytm Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Paytm stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2024, by 4.22 %. The stock closed at 389.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹404.8 and closed at ₹389.4. The high for the day was ₹408.85 and the low was ₹391.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,788.27 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,317,723 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:02:40 AM IST
