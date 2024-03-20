Paytm Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹404.8 and closed at ₹389.4. The high for the day was ₹408.85 and the low was ₹391.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹25,788.27 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,317,723 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹389.4 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Paytm was 1,317,723 shares with a closing price of ₹389.4.