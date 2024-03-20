Paytm Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade

Paytm stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2024, by 4.22 %. The stock closed at 389.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.