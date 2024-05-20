Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock surges with positive trading today

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹342.45 and closed at ₹342.1 with a high of ₹351.55 and a low of ₹341.15. The market cap was at ₹21829.94 crore. The 52-week high was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume was 23580 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Paytm increased by 0.37% to reach ₹343.35, while its counterparts in the market are showing mixed trends. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is experiencing a decline, whereas Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, and Baheti Recycling Industries are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|264.95
|1.05
|0.4
|346.4
|243.9
|32705.06
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1428.6
|16.55
|1.17
|1794.4
|1032.0
|22768.59
|One 97 Communications
|343.35
|1.25
|0.37
|998.3
|310.0
|21761.12
|Baheti Recycling Industries
|741.45
|1.45
|0.2
|875.35
|519.9
|21683.65
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1114.45
|-7.3
|-0.65
|1282.75
|775.0
|20926.86
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹343.35, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹342.1
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹343.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹338.53 and ₹346.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹338.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 346.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The Paytm stock price has increased by 0.37% and is currently trading at ₹343.35. However, over the past year, Paytm shares have dropped by -51.70% to ₹343.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.12%
|3 Months
|-1.74%
|6 Months
|-61.48%
|YTD
|-46.14%
|1 Year
|-51.7%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|346.23
|Support 1
|338.53
|Resistance 2
|350.47
|Support 2
|335.07
|Resistance 3
|353.93
|Support 3
|330.83
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 1305 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3238 k
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1136 k & BSE volume was 168 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹342.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹351.55 & ₹341.15 yesterday to end at ₹342.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
