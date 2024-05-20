Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock surges with positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 342.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.35 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at 342.45 and closed at 342.1 with a high of 351.55 and a low of 341.15. The market cap was at 21829.94 crore. The 52-week high was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume was 23580 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Paytm increased by 0.37% to reach 343.35, while its counterparts in the market are showing mixed trends. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings is experiencing a decline, whereas Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, Creditaccess Grameen, and Baheti Recycling Industries are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial264.951.050.4346.4243.932705.06
Creditaccess Grameen1428.616.551.171794.41032.022768.59
One 97 Communications343.351.250.37998.3310.021761.12
Baheti Recycling Industries741.451.450.2875.35519.921683.65
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1114.45-7.3-0.651282.75775.020926.86
20 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹343.35, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹342.1

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 343.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 338.53 and 346.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 338.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 346.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The Paytm stock price has increased by 0.37% and is currently trading at 343.35. However, over the past year, Paytm shares have dropped by -51.70% to 343.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.12%
3 Months-1.74%
6 Months-61.48%
YTD-46.14%
1 Year-51.7%
20 May 2024, 09:06 AM IST Can Vijay Shekhar Sharma reinvent Paytm once again? He must.

Once considered an iconic startup, Paytm is now more apt to be seen as a cautionary tale of a newage company whose fundamental weaknesses were masked temporarily by the charisma of its founder—at great cost to investors

https://www.livemint.com/opinion/online-views/can-vijay-shekhar-sharma-reinvent-paytm-once-again-he-must-11716115637460.html

20 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1346.23Support 1338.53
Resistance 2350.47Support 2335.07
Resistance 3353.93Support 3330.83
20 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 1305 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3238 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1136 k & BSE volume was 168 k.

20 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹342.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 351.55 & 341.15 yesterday to end at 342.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.