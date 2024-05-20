Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock surges with positive trading today

9 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 342.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.35 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.