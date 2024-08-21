Paytm Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹575.65 and closed at ₹573.2. The stock reached a high of ₹584.95 and a low of ₹567.25. Paytm has a market capitalization of ₹36,448.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹998.3 and ₹310, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 689,435 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|581.88
|Support 1
|565.93
|Resistance 2
|590.92
|Support 2
|559.02
|Resistance 3
|597.83
|Support 3
|549.98
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹420.0, 26.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 561 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹584.95 & ₹567.25 yesterday to end at ₹572.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend