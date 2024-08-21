Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 573.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.75 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 575.65 and closed at 573.2. The stock reached a high of 584.95 and a low of 567.25. Paytm has a market capitalization of 36,448.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 998.3 and 310, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 689,435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1581.88Support 1565.93
Resistance 2590.92Support 2559.02
Resistance 3597.83Support 3549.98
21 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 420.0, 26.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1223
    Buy0121
    Hold6655
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell3333
21 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7440 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 561 k.

21 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹573.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 584.95 & 567.25 yesterday to end at 572.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

