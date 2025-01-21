Paytm Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹904.1 and closed at ₹899.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock experienced a high of ₹919.45 and a low of ₹873 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹57,288.53 crore, Paytm's performance remains volatile, having reached a 52-week high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a volume of 466,603 shares traded.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹875.0, 2.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|921.6
|Support 1
|873.9
|Resistance 2
|944.65
|Support 2
|849.25
|Resistance 3
|969.3
|Support 3
|826.2
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 466 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹919.45 & ₹873 yesterday to end at ₹897.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend