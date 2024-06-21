Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 410.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.65 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 413.95, closed at 410.4 with a high of 420 and a low of 410.5. The market cap was 26,180.64 crore. The 52-week high was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume was 310,533 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1417.48Support 1408.23
Resistance 2423.27Support 2404.77
Resistance 3426.73Support 3398.98
21 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 34.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy2211
    Hold5544
    Sell4442
    Strong Sell3333
21 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9377 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1905 k & BSE volume was 310 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹410.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 420 & 410.5 yesterday to end at 410.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.