Paytm Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹413.95, closed at ₹410.4 with a high of ₹420 and a low of ₹410.5. The market cap was ₹26,180.64 crore. The 52-week high was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume was 310,533 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|417.48
|Support 1
|408.23
|Resistance 2
|423.27
|Support 2
|404.77
|Resistance 3
|426.73
|Support 3
|398.98
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 34.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1905 k & BSE volume was 310 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹420 & ₹410.5 yesterday to end at ₹410.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.