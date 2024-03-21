Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars in Trading Today

Paytm stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 420.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹415.6 and closed at ₹405.85. The high for the day was ₹425.85, while the low was ₹406.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹26,700.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹998.3 and ₹318.35 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 277,579 shares were traded for Paytm.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.