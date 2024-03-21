Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars in Trading Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹415.6 and closed at ₹405.85. The high for the day was ₹425.85, while the low was ₹406.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹26,700.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹998.3 and ₹318.35 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 277,579 shares were traded for Paytm.
The current price of Paytm stock is ₹425.85, with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|19.75%
|3 Months
|-33.19%
|6 Months
|-50.75%
|YTD
|-33.87%
|1 Year
|-28.03%
The current price of Paytm stock is ₹420.2, with a percent change of 3.54 and a net change of 14.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
