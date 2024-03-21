Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.34 %. The stock closed at 420.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 415.6 and closed at 405.85. The high for the day was 425.85, while the low was 406.4. The market capitalization stood at 26,700.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 998.3 and 318.35 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 277,579 shares were traded for Paytm.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Paytm Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹425.85, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹420.2

The current price of Paytm stock is 425.85, with a percent change of 1.34 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.75%
3 Months-33.19%
6 Months-50.75%
YTD-33.87%
1 Year-28.03%
21 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹420.2, up 3.54% from yesterday's ₹405.85

The current price of Paytm stock is 420.2, with a percent change of 3.54 and a net change of 14.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

21 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹405.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Paytm's BSE volume was 277,579 shares with a closing price of 405.85.

