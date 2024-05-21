Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets as trading takes a nosedive

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹342.45, closed at ₹342.1, with a high of ₹351.55 and a low of ₹341.15. The market capitalization was ₹21,829.94 crore. The 52-week high was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 23,580 shares traded.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹342.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹340.77 and ₹348.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹340.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 348.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm's stock price has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹345.50. However, over the past year, Paytm's share price has dropped by -51.50% to ₹345.50. In contrast, Nifty saw a 22.87% increase to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.26%
|3 Months
|-1.25%
|6 Months
|-61.23%
|YTD
|-45.8%
|1 Year
|-51.5%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|348.52
|Support 1
|340.77
|Resistance 2
|352.63
|Support 2
|337.13
|Resistance 3
|356.27
|Support 3
|333.02
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 61.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 147 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹351.55 & ₹341.15 yesterday to end at ₹342.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
