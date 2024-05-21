Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets as trading takes a nosedive

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 344.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 342.95 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 342.45, closed at 342.1, with a high of 351.55 and a low of 341.15. The market capitalization was 21,829.94 crore. The 52-week high was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume for the day was 23,580 shares traded.

21 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹342.95, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹344.3

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 342.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 340.77 and 348.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 340.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 348.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm's stock price has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 345.50. However, over the past year, Paytm's share price has dropped by -51.50% to 345.50. In contrast, Nifty saw a 22.87% increase to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.26%
3 Months-1.25%
6 Months-61.23%
YTD-45.8%
1 Year-51.5%
21 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1348.52Support 1340.77
Resistance 2352.63Support 2337.13
Resistance 3356.27Support 3333.02
21 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 61.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4443
    Sell4332
    Strong Sell3333
21 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 171 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3137 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 147 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

21 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹342.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 351.55 & 341.15 yesterday to end at 342.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.